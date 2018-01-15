HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Hartford police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene and striking a pedestrian on Edgewood Street Sunday.
Police say Miriam Garcia, 61, was struck around noontime. She was pronounced dead roughly three hours later at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.
Police say they found an unoccupied vehicle at the scene with damage consistent with having been involved in the crash, but the driver was nowhere to be found.
A witness tells police that the driver fled after the crash. The driver is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s with a medium build, clean shaven, with a short haircut wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Hartford police.