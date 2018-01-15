Filed Under:dog attack, Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Police in Connecticut say two dogs mauled another dog to death in front of its home in Wallingford.

Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley tells The Record-Journal that a woman was walking her Shih Tzu-Poodle mix Monday morning when two dogs from down the street came running at her dog and attacked it. The owner told police that she and a neighbor jumped in to separate them, and then the owner of the attacking dogs came and took them back to his property.

She told police that she and her husband took their dog to the veterinarian, but it died in the car.

Bradley says the woman received minor injuries.

Police are investigating.

 

