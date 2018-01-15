(Milford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Milford police are charging two representative of a city auto company with illegally towing vehicles last fall.
Police say back on October 1,2, and 3, the vehicles were towed without consent from anyone and those looking to retrieve their vehicles afterward were overcharged.
Twenty-seven-year-old Stephen Verity of Beacon Falls and 24-year-old Nicole Berg of Milford are being charged.
Police say their subsequent investigation led them to conclude the two were behind the illegal towing operation.
Verity and Berg are free on written promises to appear.
They’re each charged with larceny and due in court in Milford February 6.