HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell says her agency was unable to follow through with a 2015 state law authorizing a new digitized form that public schools can use to outline special education services.

Democratic state Reps. Michelle Cook, of Torrington, Linda Gentile, of Ansonia, and Michael D’Agostino, of Hamden, had asked the commissioner for a progress report on the implementation of the planned digital Individualized Education Program form.

They say such a system would save money, allowing districts to share information online with state officials, negating the need for some site visits.

In a letter, Wentzell says none of the potential vendors’ proposals were within the $2 million range budgeted by the General Assembly. She says those unspent funds were ultimately used to help cover the state budget deficit.

