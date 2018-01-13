THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR HARTFORD AND TOLLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 11:30 PM AND FOR WINDHAM COUNTY UNTIL 11:45 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A website is being launched for the new passenger rail service beginning in May.

The initial site, located at www.hartfordline.com, provides future Hartford Line riders with a taste of what to expect when the stepped-up round-trip service between New Haven and Springfield, Massachusetts, begins.

Riders can find schedules, fares and news. There’s also a trip planning tool that allows users to review schedules and plan their travel. Currently it’s available only for demonstration purposes. A Frequently Asked Questions section covers topics including senior discounts, connecting service options and permitting bicycles on trains.

The website eventually will be expanded to include more information.

The expanded rail service will consist of a combination of Amtrak and CTrail trains that will operate at speeds up to 110 mph.

