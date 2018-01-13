(Rocky Hill, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– Rocky Hill police are looking for multiple suspects who they say stole a car and crashed before fleeing late Friday evening.
Middletown police began the pursuit around 11:35 PM. The car crashed in Rocky Hill near West Street and I-91. The occupants of the car fled the scene. As a Middletown officer chased after a suspect, he discharged his firearm. Officers from State Police, Wethersfield, Cromwell, and Newington responded and assisted in the search which was eventually called off.
Inspectors from the State’s attorney’s office, Middletown, and Rocky Hill detectives are now processing the scene.