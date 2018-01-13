HOUSTON (AP) — Azura Stevens had 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead four players in double-figures scoring, and top-ranked UConn used a strong defensive effort to rout Houston 95-35 on Saturday.

Katie Lou Samuelson and Kia Nurse each scored 17 points and Crystal Dangerfield chipped in 11 for the Huskies (15-0, 5-0 American), which forced Houston (14-5, 3-2) into 28 turnovers. The Cougars shot a season-low 20 percent.

UConn, which has won 145 straight over unranked opponents, outscored Houston 23-4 in the first quarter en route to a 45-13 halftime lead.

The Huskies forced the Cougars into 16 turnovers and scored 23 points off the turnovers in the first half. Nurse had 11 points in the half, including six in the first, and Samuelson added 10 for the Huskies.

The final margin of 60 matched the largest lead of the game for the Huskies. UConn shot 53 percent from the field and outrebounded the Cougars 48-39.

Jasmyne Harris led Houston with 15 points. Houston finished 4 of 26 from behind the arc.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies won its 101st consecutive regular-season game and 86 straight American Athletic Conference game. UConn used its length to cause Houston problems throughout, setting a season-high with 21 steals.

Houston: The Cougars were in a logjam for second in the conference but struggled to get anything going against the Huskies. Houston, which lost consecutive games for the first time this season, was held under 50 points for the first time this season.

ON THE DEFENSIVE

The Huskies held a fifth straight opponent under 50 points scoring. Houston, which came in averaging 77.3 points per game, was held to single-digits in each of the first three quarters. The four first quarter points were a season-low.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies travel to Austin to play No. 7 Texas Monday before returning to AAC play Thursday at home against Tulsa.

Houston: The Cougars continue conference play with games at Temple and East Carolina on Tuesday and Jan. 20, respectively.