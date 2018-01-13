KENT, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Evacuations were ordered along the Housatonic River in Kent Saturday afternoon, after flooding from ice jams covered a section of Route 7 and menaced nearby homes.
Some people had to be rescued and the water was threatening some vehicles at a nearby school, said State. Rep. Brian Ohler, who’s also a firefighter and EMT and who was helping out.
“There’s nobody injured; no structures at risk right now, but just for precaution, Kent Fire did do some evacuations,” he said.
Ice jams were also reported Saturday on the Farmington River in Simsbury and Quinebaug River in Thompson.
The Connecticut River was forecast to cause minor flooding at Hartford and East Haddam, according to the Northeast River Forecast Center.