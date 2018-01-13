THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR HARTFORD AND TOLLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 11:30 PM AND FOR WINDHAM COUNTY UNTIL 11:45 PM

KENT, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Evacuations were ordered along the Housatonic River in Kent Saturday afternoon, after flooding from ice jams covered a section of Route 7 and menaced nearby homes.

Some people had to be rescued and the water was threatening some vehicles at a nearby school, said State. Rep. Brian Ohler, who’s also a firefighter and EMT and who was helping out.

“There’s nobody injured; no structures at risk right now, but just for precaution, Kent Fire did do some evacuations,” he said.

Ice jams were also reported Saturday on the Farmington River in Simsbury and Quinebaug River in Thompson.

The Connecticut River was forecast to cause minor flooding at Hartford and East Haddam, according to the Northeast River Forecast Center.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
At The Box Office
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen