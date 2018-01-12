THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR HARTFORD AND TOLLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 11:30 PM AND FOR WINDHAM COUNTY UNTIL 11:45 PM
STORRS, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – UConn coach Geno Auriemma says freshman Andra Espinoza-Hunter has decided to transfer out of the program.

The 5-foot-10 guard was last year’s high school New York Gatorade Player of the Year and Co-Miss New York State Basketball.

The Ossining, New York, native averages 2 points and 7 minutes per game for the top-ranked Huskies (14-0) this season.

She was part of a highly-touted recruiting class that also included small forwards Megan Walker and Alexis Gordon, and guard Mikayla Coombs.

Espinoza-Hunter has not been with the team since the end of the fall academic semester last month. Auriemma had said she went home to “deal with some personal issues.”

He issued a statement Friday wishing her the best as she “continues her college career elsewhere.”

UConn’s spring semester begins on Tuesday.

