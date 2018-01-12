HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Connecticut public health officials say they are “alarmed” by a recent uptick in influenza activity in the state, particularly among those age 65 and older.

More than 450 people have been hospitalized statewide this season with the flu and 70 percent of them fall into that age group, said public health officials. They said flu activity has pushed some hospitals to capacity. In addition, the 15 flu-related deaths recorded so far this season in Connecticut were all of those age 65 or older.

This comes as officials estimate that peak flu activity is still 4 to 6 weeks away.

Public health experts are urging people to get a flu shot if they haven’t already. Even if it’s not 100 percent effective at preventing the flu, it can still lessen the severity and duration of the illness, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.