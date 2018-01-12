Filed Under:Grenade, Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A hand grenade found in the trash by Connecticut waste management employees has been disarmed.

Police responded to the Stratford trash company Thursday and after finding what appeared to be a hand grenade, called the state police bomb squad to disarm the explosive. Police say the grenade appeared to be from either World War I or World War II and was thrown out alongside garbage that ended up at the waste facility.

Police say there were no injuries reported and the scene was cleared without incident.

