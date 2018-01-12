THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR HARTFORD AND TOLLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 11:30 PM AND FOR WINDHAM COUNTY UNTIL 11:45 PM
Filed Under:dan drew, governor, Middletown

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – There’s now one less candidate in the crowded race for Connecticut’s next governor.

Democrat Dan Drew, the mayor of Middletown, and his running mate, state Rep. Liz Linehan of Cheshire, announced Friday they are ending their campaigns for governor and lieutenant governor.
In a message posted on Facebook, the two say “it became very difficult to raise the required funds to qualify for public financing.”

Even though Drew says he raised $280,000 since the start of his exploratory committee last January, his most recent campaign finance filing showed he had a balance of $7,877, with $15,429 in outstanding expenses.

More than two dozen candidates are running or considering a run for the seat being vacated by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who decided not to seek a third term.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
At The Box Office
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen