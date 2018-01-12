(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New Haven are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left a man dead.

Just after 3:00 a.m., officers say they were alerted by ShotSpotter to gunfire at Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street.

They say a man, 35-year-old Kenneth Cooper, was shot outside the entrance to an Exxon gas station convenience store at 775 Whalley Avenue.

Police say Cooper was driven to a local hospital by a woman he was with and died a little while later.

Investigators say neither of the two was associated with the gas station.

They do say they’re following up on “strong leads” but also ask if anyone saw anything or has information to call the New Haven police detective bureau at (203) 946-6304.