By DAVE COLLINS

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Connecticut State Police say in a new report on the Newtown school massacre that unnecessary personnel potentially contaminated the crime scene by stepping on bullet casings and glass shards before they were collected for evidence.

State police released a long-awaited report Friday that reviewed their response to the 2012 shooting that killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The report concludes state police handled the response effectively, but it makes numerous recommendations about crime scene integrity, how to deal with victims’ families and other issues.

One recommendation is limiting access to the crime scene to authorized personnel. The report says uninvolved police officials and “dignitaries” were allowed in and disrupted the crime scene.

The report does not specifically address why it took more than five years to complete.

