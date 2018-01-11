(West Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Haven police are charging a city woman with assaulting a police officer.
Officers say around 9:15 Wednesday night, they responded to the area of First Avenue and Baggott Street on a breach of peace complaint.
Upon arrival, a motorist and pedestrian were arguing in the street, according to police.
They say 22-year-old Alexandra Peters, the pedestrian, swung her phone and hit the driver’s vehicle causing damage.
As police were interviewing her, they say Peters became combative and scratched one of the officers in the face, requiring medical attention.
She’s charged with assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, and breach of peace and is being held on bond.