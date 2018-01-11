Filed Under:East Haddam, fire

(East Haddam, CONN. / CBS Connecticut) — State Police have identified the man who was found dead after a fire was extinguished at a home in East Haddam Monday afternoon.

Police say Thomas Rasimas, 53, was a resident of the home on on Ackley Cemetery Road. Property records list him as one of the owners of the home. The cause of Rasimas’ death is pending further investigation, according to the state medical examiner’s office.

Authorities responded to the home just after 3 p.m. Monday to find the 2.5 story wood structure fully engulfed in flames.

The fire remains under investigation, said police.

