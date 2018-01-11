(Norwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – It could be a soggy next couple of days for some cities and towns across Connecticut.

Several inches of rain and several inches of snowpack means a whole lot of water with nary a place to go.

And that could mean flooding issues for places prone to it like Norwich.

Those living near the Yantic River espeically, are being urged to keep an eye out.

City Fire Chief Ken Scandariato doubles as the city’s emergency management director. He says there are specific areas that flood and they’ve upgraded their mapping system that shows where resources may be needed most.

Scandariato says the Community Emergency Response Team has been activated.

Also, public works officials cleared the catch basins and stockpiled sandbags for those who may need them.