MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTIC) – Sam’s Club has announced that it’s closing a number of its locations across the country. The list of warehouse clubs to be closed includes the Sam’s Club on Pavilions Drive in Manchester, according to a town official.

Director of Planning and Economic Development Gary Anderson says town officials learned of the closure Thursday morning– the same day that employees learned of it. A phone recording at the club said the store was closed Thursday and would reopen Friday. The store’s last day in operation is expected to be Jan. 26.

“This is certainly unfortunate news given the number of employees at Sam’s here in Manchester and those who are now facing losing their jobs,” said Anderson.

Anderson says the Manchester Sam’s Club employs some 150 full- and part-time workers. He says employees have been told that they would be eligible for jobs at other locations, including at the Sam’s Club in Newington.

A phone recording at the Sam’s Club in Orange also said that the store was closed Thursday but would reopen Friday. An official with the Orange Economic Development Corporation said that they had information on the Orange location, but that it was still considered “confidential” information. WTIC News was referred to the First Selectman’s Office.

Both the Manchester and Orange locations had been removed from the Sam’s Club online store directory as of early Thursday afternoon.