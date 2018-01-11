(Milford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Milford police are charging a Maryland man after they say he inundated a former girlfriend with text messages and phone calls.

Under arrest is 31-year-old Louis Brookins of Silver Spring, Maryland.

He was arrested this morning on an active warrant.

Police say he harrassed the alleged victim between August and October of last year by sending her over 200 text messages and several phone calls.

Officers say Brookins had previously been told to stop contacting the woman.

Brookins is facing charges of second degree harassment and is free on a written promise to appear in Milford Superior Court.