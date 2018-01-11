Filed Under:Doctor Patient Confidentiality

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled on an issue that most people may think was already settled, saying doctors have a duty to keep patients’ medical records confidential and can be sued if they don’t.

The court’s 6-0 decision Thursday overturned a lower court judge who said Connecticut had yet to recognize a duty of confidentiality between doctors and their patients.

The high court’s ruling reinstated a lawsuit by former New Canaan resident Emily Byrne against the Avery Center for Obstetrics & Gynecology in Westport.

Byrne, who now lives in Montpelier, Vermont, alleged the doctor’s office sent her medical file to a probate court without her permission _ allowing the father of her child to look at it and use the information to harass, threaten and humiliate her.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen