By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled on an issue that most people may think was already settled, saying doctors have a duty to keep patients’ medical records confidential and can be sued if they don’t.

The court’s 6-0 decision Thursday overturned a lower court judge who said Connecticut had yet to recognize a duty of confidentiality between doctors and their patients.

The high court’s ruling reinstated a lawsuit by former New Canaan resident Emily Byrne against the Avery Center for Obstetrics & Gynecology in Westport.

Byrne, who now lives in Montpelier, Vermont, alleged the doctor’s office sent her medical file to a probate court without her permission _ allowing the father of her child to look at it and use the information to harass, threaten and humiliate her.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.