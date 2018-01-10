(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A water main break in Bristol has affected a portion of the city today.
The Bristol Water Department says that break is located between 360-and-500 Emmett Street.
A statement on the department’s web site says customers in this area will be impacted as the water service will need to be shut off throughout the day as workers make repairs.
Crews are expected to remain on scene until then.
The department also wants customers to know that once the repairs are completed, there’s a chance they may experience discoloration in their water.
If that’s the case, officials advise customers to run the water in their bathtub until it clears and also avoid doing laundry until the water clears.