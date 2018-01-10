NORWALK, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Police have released the names of the two men who died in a head-on car crash in Norwalk earlier this week.

Police say 50-year-old Frank Peterson III and 40-year-old Anthony Johnson, both of Stamford, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Connecticut Avenue near the Darien town line just after 10 p.m. Monday. They were in the same vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. His name was not made public

Lt. Terrence Blake says the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

