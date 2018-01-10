PRESTON, Conn. (AP) _ Police have arrested two men in connection with the theft of firearms from a Connecticut home.

Authorities say a Preston homeowner called to report one gun missing in March 2017. A police investigation later found three weapons were taken from the home.

Police say the homeowner left to visit 23-year-old Frank Kelly at the time of the burglary. They say it appears Kelly distracted the homeowner so 21-year-old Jordan Lacey could take the guns.

The two men were arrested Tuesday. Kelly has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal a firearm and other offenses. Lacey is facing charges including burglary, larceny and theft of a firearm.

It’s not clear if the two men have lawyers who could respond to the allegations. Both are detained on bail.

