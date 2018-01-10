Filed Under:Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Griswold, missing snowmobiler, police search, Snowmobile

GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have again suspended their search for the body of a snowmobiler who fell through the ice of a Connecticut pond last month.

A spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says poor visibility hampered the search at Pachaug Pond in Griswold on Tuesday.

Authorities have previously said 56-year-old John Dubois, of Griswold, went missing on Dec. 16 while snowmobiling on the 840-acre (340-hectare) pond, which was covered with ice.

The snowmobile was found but not the rider.

Snow and cold weather have made recovery efforts difficult. Officials say it’s unclear when the search will begin again.

 

