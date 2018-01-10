Filed Under:hartford

(CBS Connecticut) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide in Hartford.

On the night of October 21, 2015, 19-year-old Ricardo Rivera was shot near Cherry Street.

The young man was wounded in the head, and died the next day.

Police say minimal evidence was found at the scene. Detectives developed leads, but no witnesses have come forward.

They say their investigation remains active.

Cherry Street is a small side-street off Sisson Avenue, between Capitol Avenue and Park Street.

Hartford’s anonymous tip line is (860) 722-8477. Lieutenant Paul Cicero can be reached at (860) 757-4179.

