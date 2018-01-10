(NEW YORK,N.Y./WTIC News) – The $9.6 million incentive package offered to Aetna to move its headquarters from Hartford to Manhattan has been canceled.Crain’s New York Business reports The Economic Development Corporation said the incentives were nixed because the relocation is not moving forward.

The incentive package was announced last June and consisted largely of about $35 million in tax breaks over a decade in exchange for Aetna occupying 145,000 square feet on Ninth Avenue.The company was going to bring 250 senior employees to the location and invest 84 million dollars there.

Last month it was announced Aetna was being acquired by CVS.

Crain’s reports Aetna would not confirm either the cancelation of the incentive package or future plans for the New York City location or its Hartford headquarters.