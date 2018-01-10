(CBS Connecticut) — Governor Dannel Malloy today announced that $4.3-billion in transportation projects have been delayed, because of a lack of money.

Malloy wants lawmakers to replenish the state’s transportation fund, so the hundreds of projects can get back on schedule.

“The problems in Fairfield County and in New Haven, and the problems that will play out in Hartford and Waterbury as well will cripple our economy,” Malloy said, referring to highway congestion delays.

The projects include the planned reconfiguration of the interchange between Route 15 and I-91 in Hartford, and work on the planned replacement of the I-84 viaduct in Hartford.

He says he will announce his plans to replenish the Special Transportation Fund ahead of the legislative session in February, but with deficits expected in the coming years, state money could be difficult to come by.