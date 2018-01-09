Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, says the snowstorm showed the state is very good at something. The storm showed that state government and municipal governments are very good at keeping the roads passable during storms and clearing them quickly afterward.

7:50- Todd Feinberg, Afternoon Show host, shares a preview of today’s show.

8:10- Holland Cooke, Media Consultant for Talkers Magazine, is at CES this Year. “The biggest crowd Las Vegas will see all year is heading there this week — very few to party!” Get details on CES 2018, which starts today in Las Vegas.

8:50- Russell Blair, reporter on The Courant’s metro desk with a focus on politics, talks the mayors crowding Connecticut’s gubernatorial field.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.