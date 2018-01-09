Filed Under:Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, connecticut state police, Griswold, missing snowmobiler

GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) – Authorities have resumed their search for a missing snowmobiler who fell through the ice of a Connecticut pond last month.

A spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says environmental police returned to Pachaug Pond in Griswold on Tuesday.

Authorities have previously said 56-year-old John Dubois, of Griswold, went missing on Dec. 16 while snowmobiling on the 840-acre pond, which was covered
with ice.

The snowmobile was found but not the rider.

The search involving dive teams and side-scan sonar was called off because of the low temperatures.

The search resumed Dec. 24 but was again called off.

