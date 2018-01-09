(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy is proposing legislation that would ban the sale and use of “rate of fire enhancements”.
That includes bump stocks, binary trigger systems and trigger cranks.
The gunman in Las Vegas was able to fire off over one thousand rounds of ammunition in just 11 minutes with a bump stock last October that killed 58 people at an outdoor concert.
Under Malloy’s proposal, those found in possession of the enhancement could be charged with a Class D felony.
Those found in possession prior to July 1, 2020 would be hit with an infraction and be subject to a $90 fine for the first offense.
Malloy says bump stocks are “cheap and deadly” adding that “they have no place in society”.