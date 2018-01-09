ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The court case of a Connecticut woman charged with trying to steal the notes of a right-wing commentator giving a speech titled “It’s OK To Be White” has been continued.

Catherine Gregory’s lawyer says there was no movement in the case Tuesday in Rockville Superior Court, and Gregory did not attend. The case was rescheduled to Jan. 31.

The 33-year-old Willimantic resident took papers from a lectern as Gateway Pundit writer Lucian Wintrich prepared to speak last month at the University of Connecticut. Wintrich grabbed her to try to retrieve his notes and was arrested, but a misdemeanor charge against him was later dropped.

Gregory says she has received support from people worldwide in “the struggle against racism and fascism.”

Wintrich denies his speech was racist.