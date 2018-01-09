(PLAINVILLE,Conn./WTIC News) – The AAA office in Plainville on Farmington Avenue and DMV Licensing Center there will be closed for at least the rest of this week. Crews are working to clean up and assess the damage caused by a burst pipe and flooding.
All AAA staff , including insurance agents and travel advisors , will work out of other AAA offices until the Plainville facility reopens.
Licensing services are available at the DMV or at AAA offices in West Hartford,Avon, Cromwell, Manchester, Enfield, Waterford and Old Saybrook.