Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s ‘A Scottish Fantasy’ is performing at Belding Theater at The Bushnell Friday, January 19th – Sunday, January 21st, and we want you to see the show.

We are breaking out the bagpipes for 2018 with a concert of music inspired by the vibrant country of Scotland! Maxwell Davies’ An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise is a vivid depiction of a joyous wedding celebration, gloriously concluding with a bagpiper performing in full Scottish regalia. Bruch’s four-movement Scottish Fantasy, pays homage to Scottish folk melodies including “Auld Rob Morris,” “The Dusty Miller,” “I’m a’Doon for Lack o’ Johnnie,” and the patriotic anthem “Scots Wha Hae.” Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, “Scottish,” is the result of the composer’s preoccupation with Scottish history, and his visit to the ruins of Holyrood Chapel in Edinburgh while on Grand Tour in 1829, calling to mind the wild romantic landscapes of the north, at the same time stormy and jubilant.

Please join us for a pre-concert talk one hour prior to to the concert.

Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org… but all this week you can win tickets with WTIC NewsTalk 1080!

Tune in to Ray Dunaway each morning this week for your chance to call-in… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

For more information on Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s ‘A Scottish Fantasy’ at The Bushnell, Click Here!