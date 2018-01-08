By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News  Business Analyst, says rich people are anxious… what does that say about society?

7:00- Sharon Pope, Of Counsel to CzepigaDalyPope and to Special Counsel to the Special Needs and Disability Planning department, is on the air.

8:10- Holland Cooke, Media Consultant for Talkers Magazine, is at CES this Year. “The biggest crowd Las Vegas will see all year is heading there this week — very few to party!” Get details on CES 2018, which starts tomorrow in Las Vegas.

8:50- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, discusses the study in which Connecticut ranked among the top states to move from.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

