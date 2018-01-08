Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, says rich people are anxious… what does that say about society?
7:00- Sharon Pope, Of Counsel to CzepigaDalyPope and to Special Counsel to the Special Needs and Disability Planning department, is on the air.
8:10- Holland Cooke, Media Consultant for Talkers Magazine, is at CES this Year. “The biggest crowd Las Vegas will see all year is heading there this week — very few to party!” Get details on CES 2018, which starts tomorrow in Las Vegas.
8:50- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, discusses the study in which Connecticut ranked among the top states to move from.
