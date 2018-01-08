(CBS Connecticut) — The governor’s office today announced that the state is collecting $900-million more than expected, in December and January. The governor says it is promising news for the state.

But Dannel Malloy’s office also says much of the additional money could be the result of taxpayers moving up payments, to make them before the end of the year.

They could be doing that to take advantage of tax breaks that will go away under the Republican tax plan approved by Congress and the president.

In other words, some of this may be money that the state would have received a few months later anyway.

Under state law, most of the windfall money will be diverted to the state’s rainy day fund, to be saved for the future.