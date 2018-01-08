Filed Under:Deficit, General Assembly, state budget

(CBS Connecticut) — The governor’s office today announced that the state is collecting $900-million more than expected, in December and January. The governor says it is promising news for the state.

But Dannel Malloy’s office also says much of the additional money could be the result of taxpayers moving up payments, to make them before the end of the year.

They could be doing that to take advantage of tax breaks that will go away under the Republican tax plan approved by Congress and the president.

In other words, some of this may be money that the state would have received a few months later anyway.

Under state law, most of the windfall money will be diverted to the state’s rainy day fund, to be saved for the future.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen