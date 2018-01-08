NORWALK, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Connecticut police say a woman was severely injured when she was run over by a car and pinned underneath.
Norwalk fire officials say the woman was run over Sunday afternoon and first responders found her trapped underneath the car. The Norwalk Fire Department says firefighters used tools and cribbing to raise the car and release the woman.
The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to an area hospital with severe, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The collision is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.