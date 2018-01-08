(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is being held by South Windsor police in connection with a weekend assault on a woman over the weekend.

Police say on Saturday, they were called to a local hospital where the victim was being treated.

Officers say she’d been assaulted with a metal rod and had her phone taken to prevent her from calling police.

They say 28-year-old Justin Tomel wasn’t home when they went to his Main Street residence but he was later picked up by East Windsor Police.

Tomel was apparently involved in an argument with the victim, who sustained bruises and lacerations in the attack.

As for Tomel, he is charged with a number of offenses, including disorderly conduct, assault, threatening and reckless endangerment.

Bond was set at $75,000 and Tomel is due in Manchester Superior Court.

