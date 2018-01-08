ENFIELD, Conn. (WTIC) — Authorities say the 25-year-old Hartford man who escaped from a correctional facility in Enfield on Sunday, may have done so by attaching himself to the underside of a vehicle.

Correction Commissioner Scott Semple says Jerry Mercado may have been driven off prison grounds at the medium-security Carl Robinson Correctional Institution on the underside of a a state van or garbage truck. There was no sign that the fence at the prison was breached, said Semple.

Mercado was unaccounted for around 3:15 p.m. Sunday during a routine facility count. Authorities believe he may have escaped around noontime.

The building was placed in lockdown.

Mercado is classified as a low-risk offender. He was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for burglary and was due to be released in January 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is the first escape at Carl Robinson since 1992. The prison houses roughly 1,500 inmates in a dormitory setting.

Semple says the incident has revealed security “vulnerabilities” and that a review of protocols has now been ordered at all 15 state prisons.