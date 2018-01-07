Durham, Ct. – (WTIC 1080 News)  State police from Troop F responded to the Valero Gas Station at 384

Main St. in Durham around 7:25 this morning for a reported robbery. The suspect who was armed with a

knife is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, husky build, with a salt and pepper beard

and moustache. Approximately $130 in bills, $20 in pennies and 5 packs of cigarettes were taken in the

robbery. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper O’Connell at in Westbrook, (860)

399-2100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
Storm Center: Latest School Closings

Listen Live

Listen