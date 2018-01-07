Durham, Ct. – (WTIC 1080 News) State police from Troop F responded to the Valero Gas Station at 384
Main St. in Durham around 7:25 this morning for a reported robbery. The suspect who was armed with a
knife is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, husky build, with a salt and pepper beard
and moustache. Approximately $130 in bills, $20 in pennies and 5 packs of cigarettes were taken in the
robbery. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper O’Connell at in Westbrook, (860)
399-2100.