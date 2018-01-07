Enfield, Ct. (WTIC 1080 News)  A full scale search is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Carl

Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield. At approximately 3:15pm the facility was placed in lock

down after an offender was determined to be unaccounted for during a routine facility count. The

offender, identified as Jerry Mercado #389211, age 25, classified as a low risk offender is from Hartford,

CT. Mercado last entered the system on 2/26/2016 and was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for

Burglary 3rd. Emergency notification to local and state officials and members of the public have been

made through the state’s alert system.

