HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Frigid temperatures are causing water main breaks in Connecticut communities.

Officials in the suburb of West Hartford say about 32 homes have been affected by two water main breaks Saturday. The Metropolitan District said one of the breaks was fixed by the afternoon, restoring water to about 19 homes. But the drinking water and sewage service agency says another main rupture is affecting another 13 homes.

In the town of Plymouth, officials say they’re working to repair two water main breaks that affected about 45 customers in the Terryville section.

Connecticut Water says at least one of the breaks affecting about 25 customers has been repaired but another impacting some 20 customers is still being addressed.