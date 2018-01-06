Erik and Bob take your computer questions. Intel and ARM computer chips suffer critical “Meltdown” and “Spectre” security flaws; millions of devices are affected. US Border agency searches more than 30,000 phones for “national security” reasons. We help a listener with dwindling hard drive space on his hard drive use utilities (WinDirStat and TreeSize Free, available on our website) determine space hogging files, plus instructions on how to move the “page file” (essentially a temporary storage area in Windows) to another hard drive to save space. Apple may lose big as customers discover they can change the battery in their old iPhones rather than purchase new ones. Erik updates us on his experiences with Google Project fi, Google’s low-cost wireless phone service. A listener gets help on how to create “recovery media” for a new computer, which may help to get the computer back up and running in the event of a disaster. Plus, advice on using the OpenDNS to surf the web more safely by blocking malicious websites. Further, we counsel when a listener asks if upgrading financial software is necessary when upgrading to Windows 10. An e-mailer wonders if an iPhone can get a virus, and how to deal with pop-ups that may appear on an iOS device. We inform a listener about Classic Shell, a program that allows Windows 10 to have the visual “look and feel” of earlier Windows versions. We help a caller stay safe from phone call scams offering to “fix” your computer or remove computer viruses that don’t really exist. Professional “swatter” arrested; claims to have made fake calls requiring police response to over 100 schools and 10 homes.

Your questions continue as a listener wonders the best way to transfer files from an old Windows 7 computer to a new computer using Windows 10. What do you do if you fall victim to a fake technical support scam. A listener helps out a neighbor who did fall victim and ran a System Restore in Windows (which can be a good idea); we also recommend running a scan for malware. We explain what software called a “keylogger” is and its dangers. A caller wants to share or “map” drives between two computers–one running Windows 7 and another running Windows 10 on the same network. A caller wants to download transactions from a bank into an “old” financial management software that’s no longer being made and is looking for solutions to import the data. A listener also asks if you “must” upgrade a Windows 8 based computer if it is running well with the current operating system. A caller need help fixing his Internet connection with his Samsung Galaxy tablet. A listener asks for advice to transfer data to a new computer using a “one-step” method–unfortunately no such solution exists. We give instructions how to transfer or “export” bookmarks from Google Chrome. How to troubleshoot Wi-Fi on a Microsoft Surface laptop.