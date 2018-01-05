(HARTFORD,Conn./WTIC News)– Hartford Police have identified the man who was fatally shot on Bushnell Street in the city. Police say Navian Ebanks, 34, was found shortly before 7 o’clock Thursday evening , in the snow, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and neck.
He was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital a short time later.
Police say Ebanks was from Jamaica but lived at 64 Bushnell Street in Hartford.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hartford Police Department Lieutenant Cicero at 860-757-4179. Anonymous tips may also be left at www.hartfordpolice.gov/police.