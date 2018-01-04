Connecticut
WTIC NewsTalk 1080
Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Welcome to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 on CBSConnecticut.com! Breaking News, Sports, Traffic and Weather – the features you’ve come to trust from WTIC.com are all here. Now, there’s even […]
Former Yale Football Coach Cozza Dead At 87
Gov Malloy Declines To Issue Travel Ban For Winter Storm
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has decided not to issue a travel ban as a winter storm that could bring more than a foot of snow moves into Connecticut.
Featured Sports
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
CBS Local Sports talent from across the country looks at the Wild Card weekend match-ups. Who are our NFL experts picking in the playoffs?
Eat
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown Connecticut
If you’re like most people, you don’t have the luxury of a two-hour siesta midway through the workday. Lunch often means gulping down a cup of yogurt or a bag of fast food at your desk. While you can save a few minutes by short-changing yourself on a lunch break, your net productivity may actually decline without a change in environment and healthy meal to separate morning from afternoon.
Best Connecticut Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve Party
You will be so impressed by the catering from the following restaurants you will be sure to visit them in 2018.
See
Best Holiday Markets In Connecticut
Searching for a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gift for that special someone this holiday season does not need to be a chore. Here is our roundup of the best holiday markets in Connecticut this December.
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Connecticut
Check out Connecticut's bucket list items to cross off.
Play
Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Connecticut
When the green leaves of Connecticut turn to gold, its time to put on your feathered Alpine hat and head to Oktoberfest. These are our picks for the best fests where you can raise a stein and belt out “Zicke, zacke, zicke, zacke, hoi, hoi, hoi!”
Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Connecticut
Nearly 16 percent of Connecticut’s population has Hispanic or Latino origins, and their rich cultural heritage can be found across the state. Here are our picks for the best ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Constitution State.
Travel
Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.
Frigid Weather Could Do A Number On Vehicles
If you haven't already, you might want to make sure your vehicle is winter ready as we are entering into an extended period of frigid weather.
Best Places For Ice Fishing In The US
As much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.
Best Backcountry Skiing In North America
Five featured North American ski resorts with optional backcountry skiing.
NEW HAVEN, NEW LONDON, MIDDLESEX COUNTIES BLIZZARD WARNING UNTIL 1 AM FRIDAY
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
January 4, 2018 at 12:15 pm
Expert Picks
NFL
Wild Card Weekend
Photo Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images
