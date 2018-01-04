HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers are postponing their plans to fix a program that provides financial assistance to Medicare recipients.
Spokesmen for House and Senate Democrats say the General Assembly will vote Monday on the plan to restore $54 million to the program. The legislature was planning to meet on Friday, however leaders decide to postpone the vote because of the snowstorm.
Lawmakers are pushing ahead with restoring the program despite a last-minute decision by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to further delay the planned eligibility cuts.
Malloy has urged lawmakers to also address the growing state budget deficit, fearing the Medicare program fix will worsen the problem.
Lawmakers says they want to provide peace of mind to senior citizens who rely on the program to help pay for things like premiums.
