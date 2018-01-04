NEW HAVEN, NEW LONDON, MIDDLESEX COUNTIES BLIZZARD WARNING UNTIL 1 AM FRIDAY
(HARTFORD,Conn./WTIC News)– Hartford Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Bushnell Street in the city. A man was found shortly before 7 o’clock Thursday evening , in the snow, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and neck.

He wa pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital a short time later.

Police have tentatively identified the victim as a 34 year old man from Hartford and Jamaica.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hartford Police department Lieutenant Cicero at 860-757-4179. Anonymous tips may also be left at http://www.hartfordpolice.gov/Police.

