HARTFORD, Connecticut (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is directing most state employees to stay home as a winter storm bears down on the Connecticut.
The Democrat announced late Wednesday that so-called “nonessential” first- and second-shift state workers should not report to work on Thursday.
Malloy says the timing of the storm will impact both the morning and evening commutes, “making travel treacherous throughout those periods.” Malloy warns the storm is expected to produce strong winds, creating possible white-out conditions.
He notes that Connecticut is not expected to be hit as hard by this storm as neighboring Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and that highways will remain open.
However, Malloy is recommending Connecticut motorists stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. He is encouraging employers to allow people to work from home.
