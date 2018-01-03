NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man who testified against another man convicted in the fatal shooting of a rival gang member has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
The New Haven Register reported Tuesday that 26-year-old Tevin Williams pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree
robbery.
As part of his agreement with prosecutors, Williams testified against 30-year-old Jermaine Harris during the trial for the shooting of Daryl McIver.
Prosecutors say 20-year-old McIver was a member of the Crips, while Harris was a member of the Bloods.
Harris was convicted in September of murder, first-degree robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison.
Harris still faces a separate murder charge for a 2010 shooting.
