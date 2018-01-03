GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked Connecticut’s women’s basketball game at East Carolina on Wednesday has been moved to a 2 pm start because of the threat of severe winter weather.
East Carolina officials announced the change Tuesday. The game had been scheduled for a 7 pm start.
Up to three inches of snow are in the forecast for the Greenville area on Wednesday night.
