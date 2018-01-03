Programming Note: The UConn Women's basketball game at East Carolina has been moved to a 2pm tip.  Hear all the action on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – State Treasurer Denise Nappier has announced she won’t seek re-election to a sixth term in office.

The Democrat made the announcement Wednesday.

She became the nation’s first African-American woman elected as a state treasurer in 1998, and the first woman elected treasurer in Connecticut history.

She defeated then-incumbent Republican State Treasurer Paul Silvester, who later was convicted of federal corruption charges.

Nappier, who previously served for 10 years as Hartford’s treasurer, heads an office overseeing $63 billion in state funds, including $34 billion in state
pension and trust funds, which have grown from $19 billion during her tenure.

She defeated Republican Timothy Herbst in 2014 by fewer than 19,000 votes out of more than 1 million.

She will end her tenure next January as the longest-serving treasurer in two centuries, since Andrew Kingsbury served between 1794 and 1818.

