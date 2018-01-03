HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – State Treasurer Denise Nappier has announced she won’t seek re-election to a sixth term in office.
The Democrat made the announcement Wednesday.
She became the nation’s first African-American woman elected as a state treasurer in 1998, and the first woman elected treasurer in Connecticut history.
She defeated then-incumbent Republican State Treasurer Paul Silvester, who later was convicted of federal corruption charges.
Nappier, who previously served for 10 years as Hartford’s treasurer, heads an office overseeing $63 billion in state funds, including $34 billion in state
pension and trust funds, which have grown from $19 billion during her tenure.
She defeated Republican Timothy Herbst in 2014 by fewer than 19,000 votes out of more than 1 million.
She will end her tenure next January as the longest-serving treasurer in two centuries, since Andrew Kingsbury served between 1794 and 1818.
